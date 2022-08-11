Mossyrock, Morton to join local licensing solution

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Aug. 11, 2022 – The Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service is adding two more Lewis County cities to its local licensing partnership.

Mossyrock joins today. And, when Morton joins on October 13, all Southwest Washington cities that have business licensing will be connected to the same service.

BLS already provides its streamlined licensing solution to neighboring Centralia, Chehalis, and other cities. By 2023, a total of 215 cities will be members of the state’s licensing system.

BLS is a free benefit to streamline municipal licensing, saving steps for local businesses by synchronizing and simplifying local and state registrations in the same online portal used for tax reporting.

Find the list of all BLS local partners on the City license endorsements page.

# # #