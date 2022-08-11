Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Grant Demographic and Geographic Report

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to perform the following study and furnish a report. This effort is to help the department report back to the State Legislature on how the department will collect demographic and geographic information from organizations who receive direct or indirect grants from the department. Please see RFP document below.

  • Letters of Intent Required by August 26 2022
  • Reply by August 30 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)

