The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Resource Recycling Systems, Inc (RSS). The contract will be awarded on or about August 25, 2022, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract is $400,000.00 for the contract period.
Reply by August 18, 2022
You just read:
Intent to Award Sole Source Resource Recycling Systems – NextCycle
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.