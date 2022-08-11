NCYF staff member assaulted

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-47)

July 26, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF) assaulted a staff member on Monday, July 25, 2022, resulting in a serious* injury.

The inmate refused multiple directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staff person attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate punched the staff member in the head multiple times. Additional staff arrived to assist. The injured staff person was assessed at an Omaha hospital and was determined to have a serious injury.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.