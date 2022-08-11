Information released on newest NDCS grant opportunity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-49)

August 4, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new grant opportunity is available to organizations interested in providing reentry services to incarcerated or recently incarcerated individuals. Funding is provided through the Vocational and Life Skills (VLS) program. Submissions are due to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) by 5:00 p.m. on September 2, 2022.

Applications for all reentry services will be considered, with priority given to services specifically targeting case coordination, behavioral health support, housing preparation, peer assistance, family reunification and access to communication, transportation and technology. To qualify, applicants must be community-based organizations, community colleges, federally recognized or state recognized Native American tribes or nonprofit organizations.

Grant funding is provided to the VLS program through a $15 million dollar appropriation approved by the Nebraska Legislature this year. It allocates $5 million annually, starting this year and continuing until July 1, 2024. Selected providers will receive program funding in each of the three fiscal years.

Information about this grant opportunity is available on the NDCS website: corrections.nebraska.gov. Links are under the tab for ‘Reentry Services’.

