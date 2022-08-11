Moneypenny Receives Great Place to Work Accreditation
Moneypenny Receives Great Place to Work Accreditation – The ultimate recognition of its collaborative and inclusive culture.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneypenny, a leading provider of answering services, outsourced switchboards, Live Chat and outbound calls for small and large businesses in the UK and US, has been officially accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Certification™ is a very significant achievement as it is based on anonymous surveys of employees’ experience, scoring the business across different aspects of workplace culture, such as inclusivity, employee wellbeing and management.
The process also requires written submission from organizations, outlining their employee experience, how its people are involved in developing new ideas and better ways of doing things, and how – regardless of their role- employees are made to feel included and able to reach their highest potential.
Charlotte Ashdown, People Director at Moneypenny said, “We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified and this is all based on the honest feedback of our wonderful people. It is the ultimate recognition of our collaborative and inclusive culture of which we are very proud. We are delighted that our people are happy at work and feel valued and this in turn means they are more productive, drive better business results and really make a difference to our clients.”
“We congratulate Moneypenny on achieving their Certification™,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® . “Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”
The award adds to what has been an excellent year for Moneypenny so far, following the recent acquisition of Alphapage in Colorado, US and the company’s continued strong growth. Moneypenny has over 1,200 staff based in the UK and US and its offering of cutting-edge technology powered by amazing people provides leading communication solutions to help businesses of all shapes and sizes capture every business opportunity.
About Moneypenny
Call and Live Chat Experts
As the leading and most trusted provider to businesses large and small, Moneypenny's People as a Service offer employs advanced tech solutions to superpower their brilliant, highly trained team. Looking after millions of great conversations across multiple channels, they deliver outstanding service to clients’ customers every year.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly ‘great place to work’. To learn more, please visit www.greatplacetowork.<http://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/>com
