A Leading Community Tech-Inclusion Conference Returns—BDPACON22 heads to Atlanta

One of the nation’s leading technology inclusion conferences is back and in-person from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s leading technology inclusion conferences is back and in-person from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s 44th annual BDPA Technology Conference (BDPACON22) and Career Expo theme is “Honoring our Legacy, Accelerating the Pace.” In special ceremonies throughout the year, BDPA continues to honor its co-founder, the late Earl A . Pace, Jr., who passed away in February. For the association, 2022 marks another special year for recovery, advocacy, and co-hosting local BDPA Chapter reunions while developing stronger partnerships with Industry.

For BDPA, 2022 is a great year for community action refocusing on technological barriers, challenges, and policies facing underserved communities. BDPA continues to raise community awareness as the association explores better solutions with new opportunities from diverse and innovative perspectives. Increasing STEM and cybersecurity engagements with local non-profits, small businesses, HBCUs, JROTC units, and media remain very high priorities for the association as planning for their 50th anniversary in 2025 and sponsored events begin to unfold.

BDPA’s annual career fair is free and open to the public. To attend BDPACON22, registrations are requested to participate in career fair engagements, workshops, or to receive special invitations from industry-sponsored events. Join BDPA at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta, for a few days of signature events and powerful engagements with Industry by visiting https://conference.bdpa.org.

For media, an all-access Press Pass registration may be requested by emailing: info@bdpatoday.org .

About BDPA

Established in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1975 as Black Data Processing Associates, BDPA is an international organization with a diverse membership of professionals and students in the fields of information technology, computer science, data science, and related science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. BDPA Members and mission partners engage in serving local communities through professional outreach events, technology conferences, research and development (R&D) summits with youth STEM competitions, while advocating and charting the future direction of information and communications technology (ICT) industries. For corporate, professional, or student engagements, visit BDPA.org.