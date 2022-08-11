TDOC Celebrates First TCAT Graduation

WARTBURG – For the first time ever, a group of TDOC inmates successfully graduated from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT). During a ceremony held in their honor at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX), thirty-four incarcerated men received certificates of completion from TCAT-Oneida. The inmates completed the required course work and training hours in one of three TCAT programs respectively: computer information technology, basic construction, and welding.

“This is one of the reasons I ran for governor, to ensure opportunities like these were implemented, giving individuals like you opportunities to truly succeed. This is not only a win for you, but for all Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee, who served as keynote speaker.

Each program was conducted on-site at MCCX by TDOC and TCAT instructors. The computer information technology program required a minimum of 1,296 hours of class work; 1,800 hours were required for the welding program; and basic construction required a minimum of 1,296 hours.

The MCCX class of 2022 is the first TDOC cohort to complete a TCAT program. Upon their release, the inmates receive their official diploma from TCAT.