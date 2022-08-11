The Union Bank is excited to support local Columbus Latino Festival
The Union Bank will host a booth at ¡Festival Latino! - stop by to meet the team and enter to win prizes
This event is free, family-friendly, and exactly what the bank wants to support”NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company is all about community and embracing all cultures. As part of their 2022 initiatives, they are participating in ¡Festival Latino! through sponsorship and will also have a booth during the entire event.
— Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co.
The festival will be held at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus on August 13 and 14. Among the festival’s delicious food and exciting entertainment, the bank will be hosting a raffle at their booth for a chance for festival-goers to win a smart TV. They will also be providing activities for children with prizes.
“We are excited to support the Latino community, and this event has so many fun activities for everyone,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co. “This event is free, family-friendly, and exactly what the bank wants to support.”
The festival will be two days of family fun with children’s activities, food, art, fashion and more. It’s free to attend, but guests must register for tickets on their website due to high interest and capacity restrictions: www.festivallatino.net.
The bank also hosts family-friendly events twice a year. In the summer they hold an outdoor festival at their Lewis Center/Delaware branch and in the winter, they host a holiday event with live reindeer and Santa Claus at their Gahanna branch. This year’s holiday event will be Saturday, December 17 from 10-12 p.m., and they provide free photos with Santa.
Be sure to visit their website or connect on their social media to be part of the exciting community support from The Union Bank Co. While on their website, also visit their Financial University, which has lots of information to help you become more money savvy.
###
About The Union Bank Company:
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 17 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
Susan Fortner
BPR International
+1 614-562-0054
email us here