Meet DPS At the Iowa State Fair
August 11, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2022 Iowa State Fair opens today, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety continues its blue-ribbon tradition of public safety and education to protect Iowans everyday with traffic safety, fire and drug prevention and criminal investigations. Fairgoers can visit with Iowa’s public safety experts, as well as sit in an Iowa State Patrol squad car, strap into our Seat Belt Convincer, see how to escape a burning home, report human trafficking, and check the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
You can also learn how to join the Department of Public Safety’s family and get answers to recruiting questions, compete in the100th Anniversary of the Division of Criminal Investigation contest and spin the wheel to win fun law enforcement rubber duckies from our communications specialists.
OPENING DAY:
• Thursday, Aug. 11 – “Heroes Day” – Grand Concourse
- Seatbelt Convincer
- Vintage Iowa State Patrol Cars
- DCI Crime Scene Team Truck
- State Fire Marshal truck
- Local law enforcement and first responder partners
EXHIBITS:
- Main DPS – Hall of Law and Flame
- DPS Recruiting – Varied Industries Building - North Wall
- Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau – Varied Industries Building East Wall
HALL OF LAW DEMONSTRATIONS
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – 11:00-2:00 p.m. DCI Lab Kids’ Fingerprints
- Friday, Aug. 12 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous
- Monday, Aug. 15 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous
- Wednesday, Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – DCI Crime Scene Team Truck
- Thursday, Aug. 18 – 11:00-Noon – Cyber K9 Mousse and Handler Mike McVey
- Friday, Aug. 19 – 9:00-5:00 – Seatbelt Convincer
FREE STAGE PRESENTATIONS:
- Monday, Aug. 15th-Mid American Stage 11:00 – Iowa State Patrol K9s
- Monday, Aug.15th-Mid-American Stage 2:00 – DPS Technology & Cyber K9
- Tuesday, Aug. 16th-Mid-American Stage 11:30 – State Fire Marshal Bomb Robot & K9
- Thursday, Aug.18th-Mid-American Stage 9:30 – DPS Technology & Cyber K9
- Friday, Aug.19th- Knapp Stage 9:00 – Iowa State Patrol K9s
- Friday, Aug. 19th-Knapp Stage NOON – State Fire Marshal Bomb Robot & K9
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.