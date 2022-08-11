Meet DPS At the Iowa State Fair

August 11, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2022 Iowa State Fair opens today, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety continues its blue-ribbon tradition of public safety and education to protect Iowans everyday with traffic safety, fire and drug prevention and criminal investigations. Fairgoers can visit with Iowa’s public safety experts, as well as sit in an Iowa State Patrol squad car, strap into our Seat Belt Convincer, see how to escape a burning home, report human trafficking, and check the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

You can also learn how to join the Department of Public Safety’s family and get answers to recruiting questions, compete in the100th Anniversary of the Division of Criminal Investigation contest and spin the wheel to win fun law enforcement rubber duckies from our communications specialists.

OPENING DAY:

• Thursday, Aug. 11 – “Heroes Day” – Grand Concourse

Seatbelt Convincer

Vintage Iowa State Patrol Cars

DCI Crime Scene Team Truck

State Fire Marshal truck

Local law enforcement and first responder partners

EXHIBITS:

Main DPS – Hall of Law and Flame

DPS Recruiting – Varied Industries Building - North Wall

Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau – Varied Industries Building East Wall



HALL OF LAW DEMONSTRATIONS

Thursday, Aug. 11 – 11:00-2:00 p.m. DCI Lab Kids’ Fingerprints

Friday, Aug. 12 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous

Monday, Aug. 15 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – DCI Crime Scene Team Truck

Thursday, Aug. 18 – 11:00-Noon – Cyber K9 Mousse and Handler Mike McVey

Friday, Aug. 19 – 9:00-5:00 – Seatbelt Convincer

FREE STAGE PRESENTATIONS: