Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,804 in the last 365 days.

Meet DPS At the Iowa State Fair

August 11, 2022

 

DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2022 Iowa State Fair opens today, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety continues its blue-ribbon tradition of public safety and education to protect Iowans everyday with traffic safety, fire and drug prevention and criminal investigations. Fairgoers can visit with Iowa’s public safety experts, as well as sit in an Iowa State Patrol squad car, strap into our Seat Belt Convincer, see how to escape a burning home, report human trafficking, and check the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. 

You can also learn how to join the Department of Public Safety’s family and get answers to recruiting questions, compete in the100th Anniversary of the Division of Criminal Investigation contest and spin the wheel to win fun law enforcement rubber duckies from our communications specialists. 

 

OPENING DAY: 

•    Thursday, Aug. 11 – “Heroes Day” – Grand Concourse 

  • Seatbelt Convincer 
  • Vintage Iowa State Patrol Cars
  • DCI Crime Scene Team Truck
  • State Fire Marshal truck
  • Local law enforcement and first responder partners

 

EXHIBITS:

  • Main DPS – Hall of Law and Flame
  • DPS Recruiting – Varied Industries Building - North Wall
  • Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau – Varied Industries Building East Wall 
     

HALL OF LAW DEMONSTRATIONS 

  • Thursday, Aug. 11 – 11:00-2:00 p.m. DCI Lab Kids’ Fingerprints
  • Friday, Aug. 12 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous
  • Monday, Aug. 15 – 11:00-1:00 p.m. – Therapy K9 Matt and Handler Kristin Kotrous
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – DCI Crime Scene Team Truck
  • Thursday, Aug. 18 – 11:00-Noon – Cyber K9 Mousse and Handler Mike McVey
  • Friday, Aug. 19 – 9:00-5:00 – Seatbelt Convincer

 

FREE STAGE PRESENTATIONS:

  • Monday, Aug. 15th-Mid American Stage 11:00 – Iowa State Patrol K9s 
  • Monday, Aug.15th-Mid-American Stage 2:00 – DPS Technology & Cyber K9 
  • Tuesday, Aug. 16th-Mid-American Stage 11:30 – State Fire Marshal Bomb Robot & K9
  • Thursday, Aug.18th-Mid-American Stage 9:30 – DPS Technology & Cyber K9 
  • Friday, Aug.19th- Knapp Stage 9:00 – Iowa State Patrol K9s
  • Friday, Aug. 19th-Knapp Stage NOON – State Fire Marshal Bomb Robot & K9

 

 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

Meet DPS At the Iowa State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.