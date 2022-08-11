Cryogen announces first centralized exchange listing with TokPie

Cryogen listing on Tokpie Begins 10am eastern, August 13th 2022 Cryogen - DEFI THE WORLD Cryogen has rewarded holders with over $65K in $CAKE token in the last 6 months.

Cryogen (CRYOGEN) has announced an exchange listing on TOKPIE.io (TKP). Tokpie is a cryptocurrency platform that offers a unique "Bounty Stakes Trading" model.

"Tokpie while not the largest centralized exchange that was on our short list of centralized exchanges, turns out to be the most innovative and forward thinking".” — Joey Stubblefield, Founder of Cryogen

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cryogen (CRYOGEN) has announced an exchange listing on TOKPIE .io (TKP). Tokpie is a cryptocurrency platform that offers a unique "Bounty Stakes Trading" model. Users of Tokpie can earn, trade and participate in bounty staking using their proprietary user dashboard. You can also use Tokpie to detect which cryptocurrencies have gained the most in the last 24 hours of trading. Tokpie also brings their user community together to vote, like and stake to earn liquidity from hundreds of up and coming altcoins.Cryogen is a defi protocol that is fusing web2 with web3 to help build a scalable yet sustainable ecosystem powered by the block-chain. Cryogens utilities range from an Obituary dApp that users can pay to have their loved ones obituaries forever on the block-chain all the way to an NFT collection Called " CryoPunks " that is paying $100K in BNB to 40 lucky people.When asked why they chose Tokpie, Cryogen Founder, Joey Stubblefield stated that "Tokpie while not the largest centralized exchange that was on our short list of centralized exchanges, turns out to be the most innovative and forward thinking". Mr. Stubblefield goes on to say that " Tokpie much like Cryogen firmly believes in rewarding their holders especially during down economic times, so it just makes sense to partner with other companies that reflect our core beliefs for the future of crypto".Cryogen will be listed for trading at 10am Eastern time on August 13th 2022, at that point interested investors can not only purchase Cryogen thru Tokpie they can also create a liquidity pairing of CRYOGEN/TKP and earn 0.17% of all transactions of Cryogen on the popular PancakeSwap platform. Cryogen will be paired with USDT on Tokpie which brings Cryogens total pairing to two, that of BNB and now USDT and the total amount of places to buy Cryogen is now up to 7 exchanges with 6 being decentralized and one now being centralized.

Cryogens FIRST $2500 BNB Winner Announced, $97.5K Left To Give Away.