Cryogen Launches CryoSafe, a New Crypto Inheritance dApp That Enables Holders to Leave Crypto Currency to Heirs

Cryogen a U.S. based block-chain technology company bringing useful utilities to all consumers. Cryogen - safety for your crypto assets before you need to think of safety

Holds any Binance Smart Chain token for later distribution to designated wallet in the event of death

There is a real need to be able to secure ones crypto holdings after death, what we allow is the easy transfer of a difficult to understand emerging technology.” — Joey Stubblefield

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cryogen , the company with a passion for creating utilities that everyone can use, today announced the upcoming launch of CryoSafe, a new escrow smart contract on the Binance Smart Chain that enables holders to leave any Binance Smart Chain crypto currency to his or her heirs in the event of their death. This revolutionary inheritance decentralized application (dApp) lets a holder designate a wallet to receive the inheritance. For Cryogen, the development of CryoSafe represents another step in the company’s strategy of bringing cryptocurrency use cases into practical, everyday human experiences such as death, bereavement and the settling of estates.“There is a real need to be able to secure ones crypto holdings after death, what we allow is the easy transfer of a difficult to understand emerging technology.” explained Joey Stubblefield, Founder of Cryogen. “This is the problem we are solving with CryoSafe.” Stubblefield is a Marine veteran and web developer with over 20 years of experience.CryoSafe works by having the holder select a time frame for the dApp to “check in” with them. For instance, the holder could have CryoSafe ping them once a month to see if they are still alive. They get three reminders on their mobile phone or PC. If they do not respond, this activates the dApp’s smart contract and sends the inheritance to the receiving wallet owned by the designated heir.The last feature of CryoSafe, is a very endearing option that really sums up the passion that Cryogen portrays in their utilities. Before the inheritance set-up is finalized the person activating the inheritance will be able to record either a video or audio goodbye to their loved one. It will be delivered to the benefactor at the same time as the crypto inheritance as an NFT to the benefactors wallet.About CryogenCryogen is a U.S.-based company that develops utilities for the benefit of regular non-crypto consumers,as well as current cryptocurrency investors. Cryogen’s team has more than 30 years of combined online development knowledge. The company’s vision is based on being part the crypto revolution byproviding useful utilities.For more information, visit www.cryogen.life

