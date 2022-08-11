Walter Schindler Wins International Award as Private Equity Advisor
Worldwide Financial Advisor Awards
We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Schindler Wins International Award as Private Equity Advisor
“We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) and his firm Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) have recently been honored for their worldwide leadership in pursuing innovative sustainable investment strategies and legal advisory services in private equity. His firm Transformation LLC has been recognized for synergistically combining legal, business and investment advice to combine profitability and sustainability. As a result of his innovative vision, this is also the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”
Worldwide Financial Advisor Awards, based in London, publishes magazines reporting on legal advisory and strategic advisory firms and has 92,500 online subscribers in 159 countries.
Dr. Schindler recently created a joint venture, The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC, in order to provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.
Dr. Schindler closed by saying: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor on November 16, 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner in my honor. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her guest.”
This selfless giving is the essence of true nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
