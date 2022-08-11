Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,851 in the last 365 days.

Walter Schindler Wins International Award as Private Equity Advisor

Worldwide Financial Advisor Awards

We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Schindler Wins International Award as Private Equity Advisor

“We must integrate our legal, business and investment advice in order to bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University

Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) and his firm Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) have recently been honored for their worldwide leadership in pursuing innovative sustainable investment strategies and legal advisory services in private equity. His firm Transformation LLC has been recognized for synergistically combining legal, business and investment advice to combine profitability and sustainability. As a result of his innovative vision, this is also the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”

Worldwide Financial Advisor Awards, based in London, publishes magazines reporting on legal advisory and strategic advisory firms and has 92,500 online subscribers in 159 countries.

Dr. Schindler recently created a joint venture, The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC, in order to provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.

Dr. Schindler closed by saying: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor on November 16, 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner in my honor. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her guest.”

This selfless giving is the essence of true nobility.

Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Walter Schindler Wins International Award as Private Equity Advisor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.