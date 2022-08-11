Submit Release
Hulmeville Avenue Lane Closure for Utility Improvement in Penndel Borough

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will widen the existing intersection to add exclusive left-turn lanes; mill, pave and stripe the intersection and its approaches; upgrade existing traffic signal equipment; and install new ADA curb ramps at the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) intersections at Hulmeville Avenue and Noeland Avenue. 


Additional enhancements include replacing the existing sidewalk along the north and south side of Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) approaching the intersection with Hulmeville Avenue; adjusting the curbing to improve truck turning radius; and upgrading drainage inlets and pipes.


Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $2.2 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the project is expected to finish in Summer 2023. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #







