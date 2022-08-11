Several State Highways Restricted at Night Next Week for Crack Sealing in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



The work locations are:



Mill Road between Brinton Lake Road and Thornton Road in Concord and Thornbury townships;

Westtown Road between Concord Road and Memel Drive in Thornbury Township;

Brinton Lake Road between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Dilworthtown Road in Concord and Thornbury townships;

Webb Road between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Oakland Road in Chadds Ford Township;

Pyle Road between U.S. 202 and Naamans Creek Road in Concord Township;

Ring Road between Ridge Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford Township;

Ridge Road between Smithbridge Road and U.S. 202 in Chadds Ford Township; and

Chichester Avenue between Route 452 (Market Street) and Concord Road in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester and Bethel townships.



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change.



The work is part of a PennDOT project to perform crack sealing operations on state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.



Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

