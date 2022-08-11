State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
RT 259 SR 259
West Wheatfield Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 286 SR 286
Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
Side Dozing
RT 954 Rt 954
South Mahoning Twp.
Manual Patch
Rt 1033 Logan Rd
Banks / Montgomery Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1038 SR 1038
East Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Manual Patch
RT 1040 Watering Trough Rd
North Mahoning / Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1042 Locust Rd
North Mahoning / Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1043 Leasure Rd
North Mahoning / Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1044 Juneau Rd
North Mahoning / Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe
RT 1045 Locust Rd / Juneau Rd
Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1051 Gipsy Rd
Banks Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1056 Trojan Rd
Montgomery Twp.
Flushing pipe
RT 2008 SR 2008
West Wheatfield / East Wheatfield Twps.
Edge Patching
RT 2008 SR 2008
West Wheatfield Twp.
Bridge Streambed Paving
SR 3002 Indiana Avenue / Saltsburg Rd
Saltsburg Boro, Conemaugh, & Young Twps.
Sealcoat
SR 3003 Tunnelton Rd
Conemaugh Twp.
Sealcoat
SR 3007 Clarksburg Rd
Conemaugh Twp.
Sealcoat
SR 4003 College Lodge Rd
Pipe replacement
SR 4015 Georgeville Rd, Johnston Rd, & Wrigden Run Rd
South Mahoning & Rayne Twps..
Pipe replacmeent
RT 4018 McCormick Rd
South Mahoning Twp.
Manual Patch
County Wide
2 and 3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 22,119,422 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing
You just read:
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15
News Provided By
August 11, 2022, 14:10 GMT
