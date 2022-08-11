Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 15

Submit Release
State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 259 SR 259 West Wheatfield Twp. Edge Patching RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Rt 954 South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch Rt 1033 Logan Rd Banks / Montgomery  Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1038 SR 1038 East Mahoning/Canoe Twps. Manual Patch RT 1040 Watering Trough Rd North Mahoning / Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1042 Locust Rd North Mahoning / Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1043 Leasure Rd North Mahoning / Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1044 Juneau Rd North Mahoning / Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe RT 1045 Locust Rd / Juneau Rd Canoe Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1051 Gipsy Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1056 Trojan Rd Montgomery Twp. Flushing pipe RT 2008 SR 2008 West Wheatfield / East Wheatfield Twps. Edge Patching RT 2008 SR 2008 West Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Streambed Paving SR 3002 Indiana Avenue / Saltsburg Rd Saltsburg Boro, Conemaugh, & Young Twps. Sealcoat SR 3003 Tunnelton Rd Conemaugh Twp. Sealcoat SR 3007 Clarksburg Rd Conemaugh Twp. Sealcoat SR 4003 College Lodge Rd   Pipe replacement SR 4015 Georgeville Rd, Johnston Rd, & Wrigden Run Rd South Mahoning & Rayne Twps.. Pipe replacmeent RT 4018 McCormick Rd South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch County Wide       2 and 3 Digit State Routes Various
