Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 15

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
4007 SR 4007 SH Sugarcreek Township Pipe Replacement
1029 RIDGE RD Boggs Township Shoulder Cutting
1030 RIDGE RD Boggs Township Shoulder Cutting
1034 SR 1034 SH Rayburn Township Shoulder Cutting
2066 DIME RD Parks Township Bridge Maintenance
1003 SR 1003 SH Pine Township Shoulder Cutting
1004 SR 1004 SH Madison Township Shoulder Cutting
422 SR 0422 SH Manor Township Bridge Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.


