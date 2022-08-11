Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 15
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|4007
|SR 4007 SH
|Sugarcreek Township
|Pipe Replacement
|1029
|RIDGE RD
|Boggs Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1030
|RIDGE RD
|Boggs Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1034
|SR 1034 SH
|Rayburn Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|2066
|DIME RD
|Parks Township
|Bridge Maintenance
|1003
|SR 1003 SH
|Pine Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1004
|SR 1004 SH
|Madison Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|422
|SR 0422 SH
|Manor Township
|Bridge Maintenance
|4007
|SR 4007 SH
|Sugarcreek Township
|Pipe Replacement
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.