Pickles to Host MLP “MVP” Pro Lee Whitwell on August 21st at Hanover, MA location

Lee Whitwell

Fan favorite “Lady Gibraltar” to hold meet-and-greet and then compete on the court

HANOVER, MA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickles NE, LLC, an indoor, first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art, climate-controlled pickleball-only complex, is excited to welcome Lee Whitwell, the reigning MVP of Major League Pickleball (MLP) (www.majorleaguepickleball.net) on Sunday, August 21st for a day of camaraderie, competition, and fun.

All are invited to attend this special event, to be held at Pickles Pickleball Club at 357 Columbia Road in Hanover, Massachusetts. The day will begin with a 9 to 11 a.m. meet-and-greet, providing the opportunity of a lifetime for pickleball devotees to hang out with Whitwell, also known as “Lady Gibraltar.”

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. attendees can watch Whitwell on the court competing with 4.5 session (advanced players), two hours of guaranteed electrifying pickleball.

An exhibition of rally scoring “MLP Style” will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., when Whitwell will be joined by some of New England’s local legends and highly rated Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) players for an “MLP Style” competition.

Voted by her pro peers as MLP’s MVP, Whitwell has quickly gained the hearts of pickleball players throughout America and is a proven fan favorite every time she steps on the court. Born in Gibraltar, Whitwell grew up playing tennis and became a Division II national champion, capturing consecutive doubles titles in 1993 and 1994 at Francis Marion University in South Carolina. After graduating in 1996 she briefly played professional tennis before returning to campus life as an assistant coach at Alliant International University in San Diego.

Her passion for tennis met its match in 2017 when Whitwell picked up a pickleball paddle for the first time and soon after participated in her inaugural pickleball tournament – and won! Since then, she has become one of the top players on the women’s tour.

Known for her quick wit, Whitwell’s equally quick hands with a paddle and ability to reset anywhere on the court are rivaled only by her funny one-liners.

Whitwell’s special appearance will also serve to promote the MLP’s first ever, ongoing, Amateur team-format draft and Championship Tournament. Pickles is the premier host of the event, which allows players to qualify based on participation in a series of one-day, timed round robins held over eight weeks, with the culminating Championship Tournament slated on Labor Day Weekend (September 3 and 4).

“’Lady Gibraltar’ has an amazing presence both on and off the court and once you see her in action, you’ll know why she is the reigning MLP MVP,” said Lisa DeMeritt, co-founder of Pickles NE, LLC.

“What a thrill it will be to have Lee Whitwell play on our courts,” added Wanda Melampy, co-founder of Pickles NE, LLC. “To say we’re excited about this special August 21st event is an understatement!”



About Pickles NE, LLC

Pickles was founded by Lisa DeMeritt and Wanda Melampy, two women with a passion for the sport of pickleball. After being introduced to the sport and observing its huge following, they identified a need for indoor courts exclusively designed for the sport of pickleball. Pickles also offers beer and wine in their café area, and a small retail shop carrying the latest pickleball gear. Pickles is also available for functions and corporate events.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum as a game the whole family could take part in. Year over year the sport has experienced growth as more people become familiar with pickleball; today, over 5 million people throughout the United States play pickleball, and it has grown 650% over the last five years, making it considered the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Pickles is located at 357 Columbia Road in Hanover, MA. For more information, please visit www.picklesne.com.



About Major League Pickleball

Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the elite professional pickleball competition that sees teams of two women, two men, compete in a unique format that has set new standards in the fastest growing sport in America. MLP’s first-ever event, which took place in November 2021, raised the bar for pro pickleball, introducing broadcast and event production innovations that saw MLP awarded the title “Event of the Year” by The Dink. In addition to MLP’s goal to create engaging new platforms to showcase the best professional female and male pickleball players worldwide, MLP is also focused on helping build the grassroots of the sport, attracting both new participants and fans to pickleball in the USA and worldwide. For more information on Major League Pickleball, go to www.majorleaguepickleball.net

and follow Major League Pickleball on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube.