After Europe, CloudOffix is in the African Continent!
CloudOffix and Digital-Africa Have Signed a Partnership Agreement
Cloudoffix can provide far more than a single purpose CRM and CX with the ability to fully customize and integration providing the real purpose of Digital Transformation”DELAWARE, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claymont, Delaware – August 8, 2022 – #, “All-in-One” platform in CRM and Customer Experience, continues its collaborations in different continents.
— Digital-Africa CEO Trevor von Bosch
CloudOffix, which opened to the African continent after developing collaborations in Europe, has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based digital transformation company Digital-Africa.
Founded in 2018, Digital-Africa offers services in the fields of ERP/CRM, Digital Asset Management and Cyber Security. Digital-Africa provides digital transformation consultancy to many national and international companies.
CloudOffix supports its clients with a one-point solution in the field of digital transformation. All modules within CloudOffix from invoicing to marketing, work perfectly integrated with each other and the whole platform can produce end-to-end solutions. In this way, companies do not have to use different products to maintain perfect customer experience.
CloudOffix CEO Gokhan Erdogdu expressed his satisfaction for this valuable cooperation. Erdogdu; “With the CloudOffix platform, we offer our business partners a system that puts our customers at the center, and digitizes the customer experience. CloudOffix's one-point solution provides companies the advantage of being faster, more efficient, and more competitive by integrating Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, Invoicing, Human Resources and Help Desk modules.” he stated. Gokhan Erdogdu also added; “We continue our partnerships in different continents without slowing down. I sincerely believe that we will realize many successful projects with Digital-Africa, which has contributed greatly to the digital transformation processes in the Republic of South Africa.”
Digital-Africa CEO Trevor von Bosch said, “We have aligned ourselves with Cloudoffix a CRM/CX software for two reasons. Firstly they are not represented in Africa and are not over marketed with the likes of Salesforce as a single purpose program. Secondly, Cloudoffix can provide far more than a single purpose CRM and CX with the ability to fully customize and integration providing the real purpose of Digital Transformation” he said.
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience platform to unite all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers experience a more delightful digital experience.
About Digital-Africa
Digital-Africa is established in 2018, based in Johannesburg. Digital-Africa is a digital solutions provider with capabilities in CRM/ERP, Asses Management and Cyber Security and help organizations improve their business processes by digitizing them.
Sinem Karabulut
CloudOffix
+1 415-969-9433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CloudOffix in 2 minutes