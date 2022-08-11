Jean Fallacara Guest on The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast
The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast Episode 156 with Jean Fallacara deep dive into Neuroscience Calisthenics and Cyborggainz
Way too many people want to perform, but they don't put the right parameter and setup in place”BOSTON, MA, CANADA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborgmedia LLC, is pleased to announce that our CEO Jean Fallacara was invited guest on The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast Episode 156 -
The episode is airing on iTunes, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms. Join best-selling author and actress Melanie Avalon as she interviews today’s leading health and wellness experts, going beyond the fads to bring you all the biohacking tips, tricks, and techniques to effortlessly upgrade your body, brain, and life.
In this episode, Melanie and Jean took a deep dive into human performance and biohacking speaking about Neuroscience Calisthenics, achieving the Flow State, Music and the Brain
Visualization and Goal Setting, Addiction and IQ, Dopamine Pathways, Quantum Science and more.
With close than 300,000 followers on Instagram @Cyborggainz, Jean shares his knowledge of neuroplasticity, science, biohacking, and cognitive functions to explain how to incorporate functional neuroscience into sports and fitness in order to redefine workouts and enhance the performance of body and brain.
“"Way too many people want to perform, but they don't put the right parameter and setup in place.
You want to start? Put some dedication into what you're doing. That's the first thing.”
“..once you set that goal, there is no plan B. Don't think about an escape plan. If You're not convinced, you're not dedicated to it”
- About Jean Fallacara
Biohacker, Disruptor - Master of Chaos, Risk & Figuring it out- Jean is a Serial entrepreneur, Scientist, Author, Athlete and Public Speaker.
Already ranked
-Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Follow by LA WEEKLY,
-Top 10 Motivational Influencers Canada
-Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers In Montreal.
Author of the Book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” Jean is also Owner of Biohacker’s Update Magazine, world’s first magazine about Biohacking and Human Optimization. www.biohackersmagazine.com
He recently accepted a position as Managing Director at inTEST Corporation [NYSE: INTT], in 2021 after his group Z-Sciences was acquired.
About Melanie Avalon
Melanie holds a certification in Holistic Nutrition from the American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA), and is certified as a Wine Specialist by the internationally renowned Wine And Spirits Education Trust (WSET), achieving a perfect score for Level II. Melanie studied in the literary-based “Thematic Option” honors program at the University of Southern California. While at USC, Melanie presented in the annual Thematic Option Research Conference, received the Louise Kerckhoff scholarship for her paper “Charcot's Oppressive Hysteria: Vindicated Today?,” and contributed her “Diary of A Crazy Woman” editorial series to the Delta Kappa Alpha film fraternity’s newsletter. She later Melanie published the #1 Amazon best seller, The What When Wine Diet: Paleo and Intermittent Fasting for Health and Weight Loss.
About Cyborgmedia LLC.
From Scientific & Business Consulting, to Articles Interviews Press TV Podcasts, TedX talks, Events & More.. Unlock full potential of Human, Environment, and organization.
Career development , learning, empowering natural talents and strengths where ever they are.
We Create The Future and Optimize Your Life and Business.
CyborgMedia LLC Manages, controls & operates:
-CYBORGGAINZ Pushing human performance forward, Running all sorts of experiments in order to optimize bodies, to achieve peak performance, and upgrade physical + mental performance. -
-BIOHACKERS MAGAZINE The first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohacker’s Update is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks, updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large.
-NO PLAN-B PODCAST Hosted by Jean Fallacara, discussing human optimization and the future of Biohacking with the industry experts. Jean Fallacara, Serial Entrepreneur Master of Chaos, Risk & Figuring
Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast with Jean Fallacara