He Helped Coach Two NCAA Championship Teams, Now This Investor Sees Growth Potential of Industry-Changing Brand

I was attracted by the simple business model, the potential for growth in an ever expanding hair removal service industry, and the long-term viability of the L.A. Bikini brand”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already a franchising veteran, 54-year-old Aki Hummel says he has found another great opportunity and it’s with L.A. Bikini, the franchise concept that combines a novel “sugaring” hair removal technique with a forward-thinking business model. Sugaring uses an all-natural sugar paste formulation to remove unwanted hair in a more natural way that doesn’t cause trauma to the skin like the outdated hot-wax method. Sugaring is a healthier, less painful, and more effective hair removal technique that also inhibits hair growth over time, all of which helps to achieve the smoothest skin possible – and a loyal following.
Hummel owned two Massage Envy franchises for 15 years but decided the time was right to join forces with L.A. Bikini. “I felt like it was time for a change for multiple reasons,” Hummel said. “I was attracted by the simple business model, the potential for growth in an ever expanding hair removal service industry, and the long-term viability of the L.A. Bikini brand,” Hummel said. L.A. Bikini is in growth mode since it began franchising in 2015. It already has locations in seven states, and its ambitious growth plan calls for having 100 studios open across the country by 2027, eventually expanding to more than 300 locations.
Hummel is not only a franchisee, but an Area Representative for L.A. Bikini, recruiting other potential franchise owners to open multiple locations. Area Representatives commit to opening from seven to 20-plus units in designated territories over periods ranging from five to 10 years. Hummel’s territory encompasses Utah, Salt Lake, Weber and Summit counties and he envisions opening eight more locations in northern Utah.
In addition to his franchising background, Hummel was an assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Utah from 1992 to 2005, where he was a member of two NCAA Championship teams as well as coaching 41 All-Americans during his time as a Ute assistant. The experience helped lay the groundwork for Hummel’s success in business. “During that time, I grew and learned that what I enjoyed most was helping others become successful and grow as well,” Hummel said. “It led to the natural progression of owning a business, having employees, and building a strong team. With L.A. Bikini I am taking this to the next level by being an Area Representative and building a team of franchisees in Utah.”
While using sugar paste to remove unwanted body hair is actually an ancient technique, it took L.A. Bikini to find a niche with the unique service and help it stand out in a competitive industry with little differentiation. L.A. Bikini offers a forward-thinking business model combined with state-of-the-art technology; smaller, more efficient studio footprints that result in lower operating costs and fewer employees; and unique membership models that give customers special perks and savings with only a short-term commitment. L.A. Bikini is striving to offer transformative hair removal by creating a mutually rewarding relationship between its owners, employees, and guests and that is a formula for success that has individuals like Hummel bullish on the growth of the concept.
“Personal care, including hair removal in its various forms, is a booming, multi-billion-dollar business that will continue to flourish and L.A. Bikini is perfectly positioned to take advantage of that growth,” Hummel said.
