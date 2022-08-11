Healthcare at Our Fingertips - MarketsandMarkets Digital Health Crystal Ball Event
MARKETSANDMARKETS is organising the ‘DIGITAL HEALTH CRYSTAL BALL EVENT’ on 30th AUGUST 2022 at 10AM EST enabling keen attendees to gain enriching insights from 4 highly distinguished industry leaders who will be sharing their ideas on how digital technologies are revolutionizing modern medicine.
Through the course of 90 minutes, the virtual panel discussion will help shed light on a plethora of subjects, understanding how digital health tools are utilizing AI & ML to aid doctors, broadening our arsenal of diagnostics, assisting in analysis of suitable demographics for drug development, allowing the common man to track their vitals through simple yet innovative wearables like smartwatches & more importantly pinpoint crucial segments which serve as opportunities for immense growth in the healthcare ecosystem.
KEY TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED:
• Growing focus on digital wellness to drive demand for health and mHealth apps, smartwatches and wearable devices.
• Medical robots coupled with 5G Communications to enhance robot-assisted surgery, telemedicine and remote treatment.
• For M&A, which are the right targets that digital health companies should focus on? Should they form strategic partnerships or acquire promising start-ups?
• What are the top 10 revenue growth opportunities for digital health ecosystem participants over the next 5 years? Which markets, technologies, customer segments are the most attractive to invest in & develop?
DISTINGUISHED PANEL OF EXPERTS :
• ARCHIE MAYANI, SVP and Chief Product Officer, CHANGE HEALTH CARE
• TOBIAS SILBERZAHN, Partner, MCKINSEY & COMPANY
• HANY SALEEB, Senior Global Director, HONEYWELL
• SUBHA RAMIAH, Digital Health Executive Consultant, (EX – SENIOR DIRECTOR, BABYLON)
MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - 20 is the New 80!
MarketsandMarkets™ is a revenue impact and advisory firm, providing quantified B2B research to over 10,000 clients worldwide. We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
