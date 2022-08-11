Strategies For Global Liquid Roofing Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Liquid Roofing Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the liquid roofing market size is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The global liquid roofing market size is expected to reach $8.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44%. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the growth of the liquid roofing market.

The liquid roofing market consists of sales of liquid roofing solutions and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to liquid roofing systems applied to roof surfaces in liquid form. Liquid roofing is the process of applying coatings to the roof in liquid form to provide a seamless, UV resistant, and waterproof membrane that acts as a shield protecting roof substrates from the sun, rain, and other harmful environmental conditions.

Global Liquid Roofing Market Trends

The new product launch is a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid roofing market. New product development and launches are done to offer improved solutions with additional features such as superior anti-corrosion and long-lasting performance. Companies are launching new products to fulfill the demands of the market and capture additional business.

Global Liquid Roofing Market Segments

The global liquid roofing market is segmented:

By Type: Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Bituminous Coatings, Silicone Coatings, Modified Silane Polymer, EPDM Rubbers, Elastomeric Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, Epoxy Coatings

By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof, Domed Roof, Others

By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure

By Geography: The global liquid roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid roofing global market overview, liquid roofing global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global liquid roofing market, liquid roofing global market share, liquid roofing global market segments and geographies, liquid roofing industry trends, liquid roofing global market players, liquid roofing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid roofing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akzonobel NV, BASF SE, GAF Materials, The DOW Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Sika AG, Kraton Performance Polymers Inc, Johns Manville Corporation, Kemper System Inc, Polyroof Products, KM Coatings, Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd and Widopan Produkte GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

