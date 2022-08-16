EpicVIN Connects Car Dealers with New Customers Nationwide in Virtual Storefront

EpicVIN announced today the company is launching super lead generation tools designed to connect automotive dealers with new customers online.

EpicVIN Automotive Marketing, Sales, and Lead Generation Tools Open New Horizons

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, EpicVIN’s data analytics and digital marketing tools are designed to integrate with DMS, including instant integration with DealerCenter, vAuto, HomeNet, and Carsforsale. For EpicVin Dealers platform users, measurable results are easier to track and manage using data analytics tools designed specifically for dealers of all sizes.

In addition to accessing more car shoppers online, EpicVIN’s dealer platform also allows businesses to lock the region for their advertising results, geo-targeting in-person customers in their own area. EpicVIN makes it simple to improve digital marketing and online sales results for automotive dealers with innovative, user-friendly technology tools located all in one place.

For a limited time, U.S. auto dealers can join the EpicVIN platform for free to access the super lead generation tools.

Improving Secure Automotive Sales Online

EpicVin dealer listings are automatically delivered to top e-commerce sites, including AdvertiseCarsFree, truckzcar, CarsDesk, and more. With millions of potential buyers available to target, EpicVin dealers' platform delivers super lead generation results, high-impact marketing and data analytics tools, and a wide database of online shoppers. User-friendly data management and reporting tools designed specifically for auto dealers help dealer partners track results.

The EpicVIN vehicle marketplace connects buyers and sellers nationwide. For customers, checking a used vehicle’s history report with EpicVIN is simple and mobile. When shopping on the EpicVIN digital marketplace, consumers are protected by EpicVIN history report data. The industry’s leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider, offers a one-stop-shopping experience for automotive buyers and sellers on the EpicVIN vehicle marketplace (https://cars.epicvin.com/).

The EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app includes a barcode scanning feature to look up vehicle information from anywhere, with key data points delivered instantly. Car shoppers can identify the vehicle’s previous owners, mileage, accident details, and more right from their mobile phones.



Learn more: https://epicvin.com/

