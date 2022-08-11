IAM launches anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign and clears up 1.5 tons of garbage during hygiene improvement of building clusters in northern district

MACAU, August 11 - IAM launches anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign.

As Macao enters the normalisation stage of epidemic prevention, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched an anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign that includes key hygienic screening of low-rise buildings once under lockdown as Red Code Zones for epidemic prevention, and precautionary cleaning and disinfection of a number of building clusters with high population density and long-term unsatisfying hygienic conditions in the northern district. A total of 1.5 tons of garbage were cleared up on the day of the cleaning activity, during which concerned and engaged members of the public actively took part in the activity to jointly maintain public hygiene and reduce the risks of epidemic disease outbreaks in the community.

A number of building clusters in the northern district that were once under lockdown for epidemic prevention have always been a concern for the community. Households and associations have reported various persistent hygiene problems in the buildings. Although IAM had cleared up a large amount of garbage in the controlled buildings listed as Red Code Zones during the anti-epidemic period, a lot of miscellaneous objects and garbage were piled up again in the common spaces of the buildings, such as yards, platforms and beneath the stairs, soon after the buildings were no longer under lockdown. Taking into account their impacts on public hygiene in the community, especially on epidemic prevention, IAM cooperated with the hygiene regulatory authorities again to implement public hygiene and epidemic prevention measures, and sent staff to spray disinfectants in the common spaces of the buildings, clean the stairs and handrails and other facilities, clear up the garbage, and to wash the public streets around the buildings with high-pressure water jets.

IAM reiterates that the households should take into account the public hygiene and safety of their living environment, and assume the responsibility of keeping the common spaces in the buildings clean. They should abide by the epidemic prevention guidelines and improvement notices issued by the Health Bureau, adopt clean-up measures, and should not litter, so as to avoid causing hidden risks of spread of epidemic diseases in the community and affecting the overall epidemic prevention work of the community.

In order to further consolidate the results of epidemic prevention, IAM organises a five-month anti-epidemic community cleaning campaign starting from this month. It is aimed to raise the public’s concern for community cleaning and public hygiene protection, and to jointly build a solid front of epidemic prevention through continuously strengthened cleaning and disinfection of public streets and facilities, key hygienic screening and precautionary cleaning and disinfection of low-rise buildings once under lockdown as Red Code Zones for epidemic prevention, and anti-epidemic community cleaning activities in various districts under the cooperation with a number of associations.