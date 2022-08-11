Zamtel Launches WhatsApp Airtime Purchase
We are very happy to partner with Gupshup, a leader in conversational engagement, and bring consumer-centric innovations such as WhatsApp chatbot airtime purchase to customers.”LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zamtel, in partnership with Gupshup, the global leader in conversational engagement, today announced the launch of an intelligent chatbot that will allow customers to buy airtime via WhatsApp. Zamtel aims to leverage the WhatsApp-based chatbot for convenient two-way conversational engagement, broader reach, and personalized communication at scale.
— Joshua Malupenga, Acting CEO, Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited
“As we continue to promote a digital lifestyle and mitigate the risks of Covid 19 that comes with the physical purchase of airtime, Zamtel customers can now buy airtime in a simple, convenient, and contactless way, within WhatsApp”, said Joshua Malupenga, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited. “The AI-powered Zamtel chatbot will soon be made available on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, customers can buy their Zamtel airtime using Zamtel Mobile money and other mobile payment platforms available on the chatbot.”
“Zamtel will continue to pioneer product development which will spearhead digitalization in Zambia. We are the first telecommunications company to introduce a WhatsApp-based smart recharge bot solution, which will revolutionize the airtime buying experience for consumers. We are very happy to partner with Gupshup a giant in digital transformation and bringing consumer-centric innovations such as WhatsApp chatbot airtime purchase”, added Joshua.
“We are excited to collaborate with Zamtel in their digital innovation journey. With the WhatsApp-based chatbot, Zamtel subscribers can now experience unparalleled convenience at their fingertips. We look forward to partnering with Zamtel to help them realize full-scale benefits of conversational AI and to transform their consumer engagement through conversations”, said Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, EVP-Telecom Business, Gupshup.
This product will be available on all WhatsApp-enabled devices. To connect send the word ‘’Hi’’ to 0950000201 on WhatsApp and start to top up.
About Zamtel
Zamtel is Zambia’s only total communication solutions provider. Zamtel is 100 percent owned by the Zambian Government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), providing voice, data, fixed, internet, MPLS and business continuity services to businesses and individual customers in Zambia. Zamtel is committed to make a difference and empower communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
About Gupshup
Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging. Gupshup is the leading conversational messaging platform, powering over 9 billion messages per month. Across verticals, thousands of large and small businesses in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support. Gupshup’s carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for 30+ channels, a rich conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators. With Gupshup, businesses have made conversations an integral part of their customer engagement success. Gupshup is present across the world in regions like India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Visit www.gupshup.io for more.
