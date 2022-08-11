Aerial Imaging Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Aerial Imaging Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aerial Imaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aerial imaging market size is expected to grow to $5.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.05%. Growing incidents of natural disasters are expected to propel the aerial imaging market growth.

The aerial imaging market consists of sales of aerial imaging solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to pictures or images captured from an airborne craft. Cameras are attached to airborne crafts such as helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and more to help with assessing risk mitigation, resource planning, engineering, and others.

Global Aerial Imaging Market Trends

According to the aerial imaging industry analysis, the launch of new technology is a key trend gaining popularity. Technological advancements in aerial imaging include the launch of drones with advanced functions and features such as supporting apps, advanced photo and video capabilities, better transmission, reduced weight, improved sensors, and more. Major companies operating in the aerial imaging market are focused on offering technological advancements in aerial imaging to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, DJI, a Chinese technology company, launched the DJI Mini 2 drone with the DJI Fly app. This drone can record up to 4K/30p video, capture Raw+JPEG files, and features DJI's robust OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology instead of relying on Wi-Fi. Additional features include a low weight of 249g, a 1/2.3" CMOS image sensor, a 31-minute flight time, and others. The DJI Fly app includes a slick, pared-down, and intuitive interface.

Global Aerial Imaging Market Segments

The global aerial imaging market is segmented:

By Imaging Type: Vertical Imaging, Oblique Imaging

By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV And Drone, Others

By End-Use: Government, Energy, Military and Defense, Agriculture and Forestry, Archaeology and Civil Engineering, Oil and Gas, Others

By Application: Geospatial Mapping, Infrastructure Planning, Asset Inventory Management, Environmental Monitoring, National and Urban Mapping, Surveillance and Monitoring, Disaster Management, Others

By Geography: The global aerial imaging market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Airobotics, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co, EagleView Technologies Inc, Fugro NV, GeoVantage Inc, Kucera International Inc, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Nearmap Ltd, High Eye Aerial Imaging, Sky-Watch A/S, NRC Group ASA, and Blom Norway AS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

