Mapping the Future of In-Vitro Diagnostics - MarketsandMarkets IVD Crystal Ball Event

A 90-min panel discussion amongst 4 experts from leading healthcare companies with an aim to explore major innovations & disruptions within the IVD ecosystem.PUNE, MH, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past decade has witnessed a sharp spike in epidemics, a significant increase in the discovery of severely infectious diseases & a global pandemic which brought life across the planet to a standstill. It has reiterated the fact that every country must invest in developing & progressively improving a wide spectrum of robust in-vitro diagnostics, with quick turnaround times and clinical accuracy.
MARKETSANDMARKETS is organising the ‘IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS CRYSTAL BALL EVENT’ on 25th AUGUST 2022 at 11AM EST to facilitate 4 highly experienced industry leaders to share their valuable insights on the most important developments within the IVD ecosystem.
Through the course of 90 enriching minutes, the virtual panel discussion will help shed light on crucial learnings post-pandemic, understand recent trends surrounding infectious diseases & explore exciting innovations, ideas and technologies which possess the potential to transform diagnostic procedures around the globe.
KEY TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED :
• Can Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics achieve penetration levels similar to other point-of-care technologies such as immunoassays or clinical chemistry ?
• What are the top 10 revenue growth opportunities for IVD ecosystem participants over the next 5 years?
• Can liquid biopsy replace tissue biopsy in next 10-20 years?
• Evolution of laboratory developed tests & subsequent business models within the IVD industry over the next decade.
DISTINGUISEHD PANEL OF INDUSTRY EXPERTS :
• GILES SANDERS, Head of In-Vitro Diagnostics, THE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP
• SUDIP BANERJEE, Business Head - Molecular Diagnostics, QIAGEN
• KAARTIK CHAUHAN, Director, Global Access, CEPHEID
• JAGJIT SINGH ANTHAK, Director – Speciality Diagnostics & Genetic Science Group, South Asia, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC.
