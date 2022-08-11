Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash/DLS/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004532
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/10/22 @ 2031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Criminal DLS, Violating Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Deborah Neveau
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle car crash. Troopers responded and made contact with the operator, Deborah Neveau. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Neveau was operating under the influence. Neveau was also operating with a criminally suspended license and violating conditions of release by operating the vehicle. Neveau was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Montpelier PD for processing. Neveau was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/22 @ 0800
COURT: Orange County
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.