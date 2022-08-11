Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- DUI Crash/DLS/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/10/22 @ 2031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Criminal DLS, Violating Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Deborah Neveau                                               

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle car crash.  Troopers responded and made contact with the operator, Deborah Neveau. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Neveau was operating under the influence. Neveau was also operating with a criminally suspended license and violating conditions of release by operating the vehicle. Neveau was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Montpelier PD for processing.  Neveau was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charges.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/22 @ 0800           

COURT: Orange County

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

