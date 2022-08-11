Westminster Barracks / Weapons Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004870 / 22B1004871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: August 11, 2022 @ 00052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street & Pleasant Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from a vehicle in the areas of Valley Street and Pleasant Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the area and spoke with several residents on Valley Street and Pleasant Street. The vehicles involved were described as a possible dark-colored sedan and a truck. A picture of one of the potential vehicles involved has been attached.

If anyone has helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov