Westminster Barracks / Weapons Offense
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004870 / 22B1004871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: August 11, 2022 @ 00052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street & Pleasant Street, Springfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Weapon Offense
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from a vehicle in the areas of Valley Street and Pleasant Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police responded to the area and spoke with several residents on Valley Street and Pleasant Street. The vehicles involved were described as a possible dark-colored sedan and a truck. A picture of one of the potential vehicles involved has been attached.
If anyone has helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600