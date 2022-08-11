BBN Adds Two New Media Strategic Partners

Key Stats for BBN

EuroDSP and ReverseAds to enhance BBN’s media buying capabilities and offering

These organisations have a history of innovation and they no doubt will be integral to helping BBN accelerate our ability to provide cutting edge services other global marketing agencies cannot.” — Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has added two new Strategic Partners, EuroDSP and ReverseAds, to bolster its global media buying capabilities and offering.

"Strategic Partners are an important part of the BBN ecosystem and we are very pleased to add EuroDSP and ReverseAds to our Partnership,” said Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “Both of these organisations have a history of innovation in the media space and they no doubt will be integral to helping BBN continue to accelerate our ability to provide cutting edge services other global marketing agencies cannot.”

EuroDSP is a trading desk agency with global services based in Munich and Paris. A combination of qualified experts and technical know-how allow EuroDSP to run advertising campaigns worldwide and offer tailored solutions that incorporate search, out-of-home, social and digital advertising for both corporate marketers and agencies alike.

“Our goal is to unleash the potential of B2B programmatic for both the BBN network and its stakeholders,” said Elfi Cebulla, Cofounder at EuroDSP. “BBN is the perfect Partner for us not just because they have such a large geographical footprint, but also because all the Partners are very supportive and work together. Our contribution will be to help reach the most relevant B2B audiences through a variety of targeting techniques, ranging from DMPs to keyword clouds as well as Account-Based. This allows for excellent ROI.”

Also joining BBN is ReverseAds, a keyword-based online advertising platform for the open web, built to compete directly against traditional search ad tools. Built cookie-less for businesses seeking privacy-forward technologies to boost the effectiveness of their digital advertising, the ReverseAds App, has consistently outperformed Google Search Ads 3-to-1 thanks to its patented Keyword Assignment Algorithm, which allows for the precise road mapping of a buyer’s journey while staying compliant with evolving data privacy regulations.

“ReverseAds has been on a steep growth path for the last 18 months and we plan for BBN to be a key ingredient to our future plans,” said Thomas Feltz, Head of Partnership Development, ReverseAds. “What makes the BBN partnership so unique—and what was so attractive about the invitation to join BBN—is the Partners ability to work together, consolidate and share resources. We can and will learn from that, and my team will become better as a result—it’s not just about revenue generation.”

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than a 1,250 B2B specialists working in 66 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages and has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

# # #

About BBN Ltd.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

FOR PRESS ENQUIRIES

Ed Davis

ed@bbn-international.com

