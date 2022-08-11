Scientology Church in Sacramento puts on and participates in events commemorating Friendship Day

Keynote Speaker Scott Ford - Economic Development Director Downtown Sacramento Partnership Local Way to Happiness Volunteer passing out booklets at Robla Park National Night Out Event Attendees meet and talk with local police in event setting for friendly and positive interactions

The Church Of Scientology of Sacramento partnered in one community event and hosted another at their church commemorating International Friendship Day

And that is my wish for you: flourish and prosper.” — L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church Of Scientology of Sacramento partnered and hosted back to back events commemorating International Friendship Day as a way of exemplifying the precepts of “Safeguard and Improve your Environment” and “Set a Good Example” as written in a booklet called The Way To Happiness.

The Way To Happiness is a non-religious common sense guide to better living that focuses on values we can all agree with said the Church Public Affairs Director. The book was authored by L Ron Hubbard as a way to address the decline in moral values and bring a sense of dignity and respect to humanity.

On Aug 2nd volunteers of diverse backgrounds and groups attended the National Night Out Event hosted by the Robla Parks Community Association at Robla Park in North Sacramento.

Setting up an information table at the event - Way To Happiness volunteers handed out many copies of The Way To Happiness booklets to event attendees as a public service. The friendly event with local police, other community officials along with other groups had BBQ fixins’, good music and activities that made for a pleasant evening out and put a human face on those of diverse backgrounds.

The very next day the church hosted an open house event again focusing on friendship Day highlighting The Way To Happiness precepts to the world around us.

Keynote speaker Scott Ford the Economic Development Director for the Downtown Sacramento partnership highlighted the work that the Partnership does to improve and make the downtown area a safe and friendly destination.

Highlighting the downtown waterfront area with innovative ideas brought to Old Town with a Merry Go-Round, Ferris Wheel, new street planters that “Way To Happiness” volunteers help maintain weekly as well as street lighting and a large sign welcoming people to the Waterfront, Mr Ford was enthusiastically received for his presentation and work to make Old Town a safe and friendly destination for people of all walks of life. "We invite people to come and experience this for themselves" - added Mr Ford.

The public affairs director of the church, encouraged those in attendance to help volunteer on community projects that are put on by the partnership and other organizations to improve the environment and set a good example.

It really is very rewarding to put this on and see the friendship and vision that makes life worthwhile added the Church Public Affairs Director. It exemplifies a passage in the booklet as written by L Ron Hubbard – “And that is my wish for you: flourish and prosper.”

For more information about The Way to Happiness and the Church you can visit them on their websites at; www.thewaytohappiness.org

and www.scientology-sacramento.org

For more information and the Sacramento Downtown Partnership visit them at https://www.downtownsac.org/