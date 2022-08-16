PGT Solar Solutions: New Brand, New Website

PGT Solar Solutions Logo PGT Solar Calculator PGT Solar Solutions Installation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PGT Solar Solutions, Arizona’s most trusted energy consultant, recently rebranded and launched a new website featuring the new Solar Calculator. The tool makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar, and the environmental impact that decision will yield. And the timing couldn’t be better as the Inflation Reduction Act is on the cusp of being passed which will increase the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for solar to 30% for the next 10 years!

PGT Solar Solutions takes the hassle and uncertainty out of solar. They design an efficient system using the highest quality products on the market, review financing and leasing options with homeowners, and ensure that the installation process is smooth. When working with PGT Solar Solutions, homeowners get an honest assessment of their going-solar potential. The team explains why technology is especially important for Arizona homeowners to combat the seasonal effects and to ensure the system performs the way it must. The proof is in the details.

“We are thrilled to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Greg Field, Principal PGT Solar Solutions. “We have the flexibility to choose the right products to customize each solar installation, for the best results.”

With over a decade of experience designing solar energy systems for homeowners throughout the Phoenix Valley and 1,000s of satisfied customers, they have the expertise to help homeowners build a brighter future and realize immediate electricity cost savings—often providing qualified customers with zero down financing. To learn more, go to pgtsolarsolutions.com

About PGT Solar Solutions

Since 2011 the principals of PGT Solar Solutions have been designing solar energy systems using the best technology, design, and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout Phoenix Valley. The family owned and operated Arizona solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. They provide advanced, energy-efficient solar panels with the best technology for Arizona’s climate to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.

