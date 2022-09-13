PGT Solar + Sunsolar Solutions Are A Leading Solar Team in Arizona

Sunsolar Solutions Logo Sunsolar Installer PGT Solar Solutions Logo

Bringing solar to more than 8,700 households.

We believe you can have large growth and success with integrity that’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with PGT Solar Solutions, a leader in providing Arizona homeowners with ethical solar sales.” — Val Berechet, Principal of Sunsolar Solutions.

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunsolar Solutions was formed due to a less than pleasant experience of the owner, Val Berechet. When his own solar was installed eight years ago a multitude of issues arose, from slow permitting to unpassed inspections. After 8 months of an unsatisfactory process, Val studied the plans, noted that the conduit size was incorrect and that the mounts missed the trusses leaving visible holes in the attic. So, he fired the installation company, studied the solar plans and NEC requirements, and over the next two weeks tore everything off the roof and re-installed the system with the help of a friend. The installation passed the inspection and remains in good shape today.

The experience left him angry at the installation company but motivated by the idea that it could all be done so much better. And Sunsolar Solutions was formed.

Since 2015, Sunsolar Solutions has helped over 8,700 customers go solar by providing honest quotes, educating communities and only working with respected installers. Sunsolar Solutions originally partnered with major residential contractors, until they were able to take installation in-house in 2020. This enabled the company to sell solar the way that they thought would be most beneficial to consumers — with compete, transparent consultation, project management and installation which Sun Solar could guarantee customer satisfaction.

“Our company has long been a proponent of selling solar with truth and transparency,” stated Val Berechet, Principal of Sunsolar Solutions. “We believe you can have large growth and success while doing it with integrity that’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with PGT Solar Solutions, a leader in providing Arizona homeowners with honest and ethical solar sales.”

Now with over 120 employees, Sunsolar can provide installation for other solar sales companies, like PGT Solar Solutions. The partnership gives customers the perfect pairing of solar professionals with years of consulting experience and the resources to provide timely installations. Learn more at sunsolarsolutions.com and pgtsolarsolutions.com



About Sunsolar Solutions

Sunsolar Solutions has a simple mission: to provide world-class customer experiences in delivering the highest quality and cost-effective renewable energy products available. The company wants to make the lives of homeowners better by reducing energy bills, securing their energy source, and taking control of their energy consumption. Built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, the very foundation of the company puts high emphasis on ensuring that homeowners understand all aspects of their solar project, being informed from start to finish.

Lead by Val Berechet, Troy Dinbokowitz, and Michael O’Donnell, Sunsolar Solutions is an A+ BBB Accredited Business with industry leaders in sales, engineering, design, and integration of residential rooftop solar. With over 50 years of combined experience, they have proudly served more than 8,700 customers over the past 7 years. Through outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and dedication, they believe they can improve the lives of homeowners while creating a brighter future.

About PGT Solar Solutions

Since 2011 the principals of PGT Solar Solutions have been designing solar energy systems using the best technology, design, and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout Phoenix Valley. The family owned and operated Arizona solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. They provide advanced, energy-efficient solar panels with the best technology for Arizona’s climate to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.

###