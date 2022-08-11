LEGAL AUTOMATION GROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEAFLET
MyLegal To Include Award Winning Leaflet Platform For Enhanced Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) CapabilitiesSAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC (LAGL) developers of MyLegal, a self-service portal for corporate legal departments, announced today that it has entered into a partner agreement with Leaflet Corporation, to extend the MyLegal platform to include contract lifecycle management (CLM) features for use by corporate legal departments and law firms.
MyLegal combines a collaboration environment, twenty pre-built applications, and analytics with all the features of Low Code/No Code development, into a single, future-proof digital transformation platform. The platform enables rapid configuration of each of the MyLegal, pre-built applications to meet the exact needs of each company with little or no coding.
“Leaflet has a long and successful track record providing document automation solutions to the legal industry. By extending MyLegal with much sought after CLM capabilities, we will further enhance our position with new and existing corporate legal departments. This is a fast and economical way to jumpstart your CLM initiative,” said Sam Muthusamy, Founder and CEO of Leaflet Corporation.
“By extending MyLegal to include contract template and clause libraries, document assembly and automated review capabilities, corporate legal departments now have an alternative to a large scale CLM initiative. Instead of spending a significant amount of money and many months on a CLM point solution, this new extension enables you to grow your initiative quickly, cost effectively, and with less disruption, and all within one platform,” said Jim Tate, Co-Founder & CEO of Legal Automation Group.
About Legal Automation Group, LLC - MyLegal
The demands on Legal Operations Directors have never been greater. How do you reduce departmental costs while delivering excellent service to employees and vendors? How does your in-house team build a reputation of operational excellence with an ever-increasing workload and limited resources? That is where MYLegal comes in.
Can we help your legal department run more smoothly? Of course. But we also give you the tools that shift the perception of legal operations from a cost center to an agent of change. For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegal visit www.my-legal.io
To learn more about the benefits of MyLegal, a brief overview can be found here; MyLegal Explainer Video.
About Leaflet Corporation
Leaflet Corporation is a Boston-based technology company that is focused on mid to large-sized corporate legal departments and law firms, and currently serves more than 10,000 users in 40+ countries.
We leverage patent pending technology to bring the power of automation to templates and clause libraries as well as document drafting, and we empower users to complete automated questionnaires, generate documents, and kick start review and approval workflow. Our newly designed, fully integrated, platform mitigates risk, and improves efficiency by up to 80%, fits seamlessly into existing environments, and integrates into leading DM, CRM, CLM, and eSignature solutions. For more information about Leaflet Corporation visit www.leafletcorp.com
