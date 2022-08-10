Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 5000 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:03 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from one of the victims. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/ixigOtreANg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.