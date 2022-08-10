Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1005082                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 10, 2022 / 1041 hours

STREET: Main Road

TOWN: Huntington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 2726

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zachary Whitehouse

AGE: 27     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling

INJURIES: Major, Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-car rollover crash on Main Road in the Town of Huntington. The operator was identified as Zachary Whitehouse, 27, of Huntington. Investigation revealed Whitehouse was driving in significant excess of the posted 35 miles per hour speed limit and went off the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Richmond Rescue to The University of Vermont Medical Center for major, but non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers on scene and at the hospital also observed indicators that Whitehouse was impaired while operating the vehicle. Whitehouse was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI Refusal and Negligent Operation.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____TBD_________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED – LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022     0815 hours          

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

