Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1005082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 10, 2022 / 1041 hours
STREET: Main Road
TOWN: Huntington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 2726
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zachary Whitehouse
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling
INJURIES: Major, Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-car rollover crash on Main Road in the Town of Huntington. The operator was identified as Zachary Whitehouse, 27, of Huntington. Investigation revealed Whitehouse was driving in significant excess of the posted 35 miles per hour speed limit and went off the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Richmond Rescue to The University of Vermont Medical Center for major, but non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers on scene and at the hospital also observed indicators that Whitehouse was impaired while operating the vehicle. Whitehouse was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI Refusal and Negligent Operation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____TBD_________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED – LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.