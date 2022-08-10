Benjamin Morton of USA Awarded the iChange Nations™ Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award in Nairobi, Kenya
Dr. Sonya Robinson of Michigan - USA, Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon, Award Winner Benjamin Morton, Esq., ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, Dr. Robin West of Illinois - USA
Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon, Award Winner Benjamin Morton, Esquire and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West
Benjamin Morton was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West at an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya
The concept of PIVOT has just been given a new and more profound meaning thanks to Benjamin Morton, Esq. He is spreading the Power of the Positive Pivot.”AQUASCO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing his body of work, the honor review committee of iChange Nations™ approved Benjamin Morton, Esq. to receive this prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana.
— Dr. Ruben West
Benjamin Morton is currently one of the most prolific emerging voices in leadership development and mental transformation of his generation in the United States. He is a coach, international speaker, thought leader, leadership consultant, attorney and social entrepreneur committed to the advancement of persona/business growth and development.
The 6’8” 225lb athlete turned attorney was born in Detroit, MI. He received full basketball scholarships throughout his collegiate career. This culminated in his receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science along with honorable mention All-American basketball honors from the University of Central Florida (UCF) in 1989/90. Mr. Morton played professional basketball in the European League in Munich Germany however his basketball career was cut short due to knee injuries. He elected to return to the States and pursue a law career.
Mr. Morton is a seasoned litigator with an undaunted attitude for success in a multi-faceted practice of law. This has led him to an irrefutable history of success. He is a skilled advocate, maintaining the highest degree of professionalism and civility. Mr. Morton is a former Judge Advocate having served 6 years with the United States Air Force in numerous capacities, to include Corporate Litigator. He has a 100% success rate before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals and near perfect record as a trial attorney.
Mr. Morton also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney (Federal Prosecutor) in both the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and the Southern District of Maryland. He completed his tenure with a 97% conviction rate. Mr. Morton’s experience also includes Arbitration, Mediation, Summary Trials, and corporate negotiations.
He is a father, author, educator, entrepreneur, and business owner (Legal Info-Graphics, LLC – software Development Company).
In the area of personal/business growth and development, Benjamin in known for his signature presentation and training called The Power of a Positive Pivot. While in Kenya he visited a recovery facility and spoke to the residents giving them hope for a brighter future. He also delivered his presentation to a packed house in Nairobi at the Trademark Hotel in Village market. His size, presence, agility and humble spirit made for a crowd pleasing and thought provoking experience. Benjamin loves inspiring audiences to reach beyond their current beliefs and exceed their expectations.
Benjamin Morton was the perfect candidate for the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award.
Dr. Astell Collins is Guyana's Distinguished Youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.
Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic upliftment.
Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for P.A.N.C.C.P. Coordinating Unit (C.A.R.I.C.O.M.) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.
Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."
Benjamin Morton was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.
Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.
iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.
According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.
"Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Benjamin is now in the company of several world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as
bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
