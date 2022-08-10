TurningPoint Executive Search Managing Director, nominated for San Diego Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40
Raquel Gallant 40 Under 40 Nominee
She truly embodies our Core Value of making long-term relationships over short-term commissions.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raquel Gallant has demonstrated high-quality leadership, client engagement, and mentorship since she began with TurningPoint Executive Search in 2019. Her experience in the recruiting industry and leadership skills far surpass her nearly 8 years in the recruiting industry. We are thrilled to see her gifts and accomplishments acknowledged!
— Ken Schmitt, TurningPoint Executive Search Founder & CEO
As the Managing Director, Executive Search, Raquel prioritizes her team’s professional development and personal growth. Her strong rapport with each employee enables the recruiters to be fully transparent with her when challenges arise, trusting she will help them develop solutions without jeopardizing their credibility. Through weekly recruiting team meetings and consistent one-on-one conversations, she creates a culture of collaboration and authentic trust.
Her success as a Recruiting Partner is rooted in her ability to identify hidden gems to meet her clients’ unique needs. With clients like Kia Automotive and Lancer Orthodontics to tech firms like Verimatrix and ESET, she consistently demonstrates her passion for helping companies and individuals by providing guidance and counsel during their hiring process and job search. She enjoys bringing people together and making meaningful, long-term connections. Her willingness to have difficult conversations with clients, coupled with her unique ability to understand client needs and core values, has enabled Raquel to maintain an extremely high level of client satisfaction throughout her career.
Her focus on diversity hiring, and commitment to personable and professional engagement with candidates and clients, drives her to genuinely listen to their needs and identify the unique skills and assets others may miss, in order to make the best match for both parties. By remaining accessible and responsive, she builds honest relationships through candid conversations and detailed feedback from hiring managers and business leaders. She truly embodies our Core Value of making long-term relationships over short-term commissions.
Congratulations, Raquel!
Elaine Rosen
TurningPoint Executive Search
+1 7609945327
email us here