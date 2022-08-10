LDH issues public health notice following oil spill in Terrebonne Bay

On August 8, 2022, an oil spill occurred in Terrebonne Bay. People engaging in recreational activities in Terrebonne Bay and the Lake Pelto area need to be aware of the oil spill and take the following precautions:

Do not go into areas restricted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Avoid entering areas where an oil sheen can be seen or smelled. If you see a sheen or smell oil, you should leave the area immediately.

Fishing should be avoided in areas with visible oil sheens or slicks. The most prudent action is to not consume dead fish or other seafood, with oily residue or a petroleum odor and seafood harvested directly from the oil spill-affected waters.

Avoid direct skin contact with oil, oil-contaminated water (for example: swimming, skiing, recreational boating) and sediments (for example: hoisting your anchor). If you get oil on your skin, wash the area with soap and water.

Please do not drive your vessel through slicks or sheens.

Young children, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and individuals with underlying respiratory conditions should avoid the area until further notice.

Please restrict pets from entering oil-contaminated areas.

Additionally, in order to prevent heat stress: drink plenty of water; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat; and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Cleanup of the oil spill and environmental monitoring continues. If conditions change, the U.S. Coast Guard may adjust area access and announce other restrictions in the future.

Hilcorp has set up a claims number that anyone affected by the spill can call: 281-486-5511.