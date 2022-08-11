OsteoApp.ai Announces Multi-Center Collaboration to Develop Artificial Intelligence Driven Bone Health Assessment Tools

OsteoApp.ai Announces Multi-Center Collaboration to Develop AI Driven Bone Health Assessment Tools

Effort on AI algorithm development and clinical validation for measuring fracture risk from digital x-rays leading to better outcomes and reduced readmissions

This effort will allow orthopedic surgeons to identify patients at risk and prevent future fragility fractures” — Dr. Tamara Rozental, MD

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OsteoApp.ai, Inc., (“OsteoApp.ai”) an emerging AI driven healthcare company focused on bone strength and fracture risk assessments using standard digital x-rays, announces a multi-center collaboration between the company and several premier clinical institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union. The purpose of this collaboration is to develop and clinically validate OsteoApp.ai’s AI algorithms for use in rapid, high-volume detection of undiagnosed osteopenia and osteoporosis in patients during orthopedic treatment.

Central to this collaboration is OsteoApp.ai’s recently executed agreement with the Mayo Clinic Platform for access to Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover, a large set of de-identified data and analytical tools to develop AI models. In addition, OsteoApp.ai signed a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to securely develop and test the company’s proprietary AI products prior to deployment for multi-center clinical testing.

These tools will be clinically evaluated by orthopedic surgeons at several clinical centers. Specific focus will be on clinical utility and integration of rapid bone quality assessments and fracture risk detection into pre-operative planning workflows and subsequent outcomes for a wide range of orthopedic conditions.

“This represents not just a big step forward for OsteoApp.ai’s solution but also a recognition by some of the leading orthopedic surgeons on the importance of risk detection in pre-operative workflows” says Chris J. Taylor, CEO. “These partnerships along with being a Mayo Clinic Enabled Platform Partner allows us to fast-track the trust and adoption of rapid bone quality assessments through OsteoApp’s proprietary solution.”

“The importance of osteoporosis screening and diagnosis for those over 50 who have had a bone fracture cannot be overstated, yet multiple studies have shown that osteoporosis is under diagnosed and under treated in these patients”, notes Dr. Tamara Rozental, MD, Chief, Hand & Upper Extremity, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Chief of Hand Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and OsteoApp.ai advisor, “This effort will allow orthopedic surgeons to identify patients at risk and prevent future fragility fractures.”

Studies show nearly one quarter of Total Joint Replacement patients meet criteria to receive osteoporosis medications, but only 5% receive therapy preoperatively or postoperatively. This lack of preoperative osteoporosis screening and treatment may contribute to periprosthetic fracture risk and implant loosening.

“By using sophisticated analytical tools and curated de-identified clinical data provided by Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover, Osteoapp.ai can unlock key insights to accelerate improved care for people with low bone strength and osteoporosis, says Steven Bethke, vice president for product portfolio, Mayo Clinic Platform.

OsteoApp.ai’s patented DXR-BMD technology has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials and dozens of peer reviewed literature citations to increase substantially detection rates in undiagnosed patients, both prospectively during routine clinic visits and screenings, and through retrospective population health analyses. Early detection allows for earlier intervention and treatment before suffering a debilitating and costly bone fracture. The Company’s software product is delivered to customers through ubiquitous installed base of x-ray PACS networks with no need for specialized equipment or complex technician training.

About OsteoApp.ai

OsteoApp.ai is a privately held, mission driven startup company focused on prevention of debilitating bone fractures caused by low bone strength and osteoporosis. OsteoApp .ai was founded in 2019 by a dedicated team of physicians, data scientists, and medical technology experts. OsteoApp.ai, Inc., is based in Rochester, MN.