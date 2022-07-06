OsteoApp.ai, Inc. Announces Issuance of AMA CPT® Category III Codes for Bone Fracture Risk Using Digital X-Rays

AI driven bone density assessments leading to early intervention and fracture prevention for millions of at-risk patients

OsteoApp.ai’s AI driven solution for bone strength and fracture risk assessment is designed to broadly increase detection of osteoporosis in the U.S. population

These codes are a recognition of OsteoApp.ai’s groundbreaking technology and clinical model addressing one of the world’s most insidious public health issues.” — Peter T. Bianco, President & Board Chairman

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OsteoApp.ai, Inc., (“OsteoApp.ai”) an emerging AI driven healthcare company focused on bone strength and fracture risk assessments using standard digital x-rays, announces approval of two Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code applications for utilizing AI for early detection of osteoporotic fracture risk by the American Medical Association (AMA). These are the first hybrid artificial intelligence CPT codes specific to digital x-ray assessment of bone strength and were released on July 1, 2022 on the AMA’s website, becoming effective January 1, 2023.

The American College of Radiology (ACR), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS), and the Association of University Radiologists (AUR) submitted these new CPT III codes to the AMA's CPT Editorial Panel.

Nearly 53 million Americans are at risk for low bone mass and subsequent fracture, while most of whom being completely unaware of their condition. This results in over 2 million broken bones in the U.S. alone each year. Bone fractures affect nearly 50 percent of all women and a quarter of men over the age of 50, costing the US health system an estimated $52 billion annually, according to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF).

Each year in the US, over 300,000 people 65 and older are hospitalized for hip fractures. 25% of women over 65 who suffer a hip fracture from low bone mass die within a year of that fracture and 40% who survive, never regain full function. Osteoporotic bone fractures account for over 40% of hospitalizations for that same age group; more than stroke, breast cancer, and heart attack. OsteoApp.ai’s technology aims to efficiently identify and initiate intervention in these patients during the critical ages between 50 and 64 years old; long before they fracture.

OsteoApp.ai’s patented DXR-BMD technology has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials and dozens of peer reviewed literature citations to substantially increase detection rates in undiagnosed patients, both prospectively during routine clinic visits and screenings, and through retrospective population health analyses. Early detection allows for earlier intervention and treatment before suffering a debilitating and costly bone fracture. The Company’s software product is delivered to customers through ubiquitous installed base of x-ray PACS networks with no need for specialized equipment or complex technician training.

"Obtaining CPT code approval by the AMA is a milestone for both OsteoApp.ai and millions of osteoporosis sufferers who may now have access to a proven method for detecting the largely undetectable condition of osteoporosis, which may assist in preventing millions of bone fractures before they occur”, says Peter T. Bianco, President and Board Chairman of OsteoApp.ai. "These codes are a significant endorsement from the CPT panel and recognition of OsteoApp.ai’s groundbreaking technology and clinical model for large scale detection and intervention in addressing one of the world’s most insidious public health issues.”

“Low bone mass is often a significant contributor to costly post operative complications such as implant loosening and periprosthetic fractures in joint replacement and fracture repairs”, noted Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in joint replacement at Sports Medicine North, Peabody, MA*. “This technology informs surgeon’s pre-operative planning by providing a critical piece of patient specific information exactly when needed, without impacting clinical workflows”.

"Adding OsteoApp.ai’s AI driven bone mass assessments using standard x-rays into pre-operative planning and routine clinical workflows will lower fracture risk and lead to better surgical outcomes, delivering reductions in readmissions and complications,” Chris J. Taylor, CEO. “The achievement of this critical milestone will ease surgeon’s access to this game changing technology.”

About OsteoApp.ai

OsteoApp.ai is a privately held, mission driven startup company focused on prevention of debilitating bone fractures caused by low bone strength and osteoporosis. OsteoApp.ai was founded in 2019 by a dedicated team of physicians, data scientists, and medical technology experts. OsteoApp.ai, Inc., is based in Rochester, MN.

*Dr. Schwartz is an advisor and investor in OsteoApp.ai, Inc.