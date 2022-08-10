Wednesday, August 10
Seattle makes interfering with abortion care a misdemeanor, prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy outcome
It will soon be illegal in Seattle to discriminate against someone for seeking or receiving an abortion, part of the city’s efforts to preserve reproductive rights locally after federal protections were removed earlier this summer. In a pair of bills passed on Tuesday, the Seattle City Council made it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their actual or perceived pregnancy outcome and added a statewide misdemeanor charge for interfering with health care to the city’s code, hoping to minimize interference and harassment against those seeking care in the wake of the Supreme Court undoing decades-old constitutional protections over abortions in June. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)
Inflation eased in July from a year ago, as energy prices fell
July inflation climbed 8.5 percent over the past year, easing slightly thanks to falling gas and energy prices, and offering fresh hope to families and businesses that inflation may start to simmer down after months of gains. In one of the most encouraging signs in more than a year, inflation in July was also flat from the month before, as a major drop-off in gasoline prices helped offset increases in food and shelter. The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics marked the lowest month-to-month inflation reading since May 2020. June’s inflation report was bleak, notching a new pandemic peak of 9.1 percent over the year before, as prices at the pump averaged above $5 per gallon. But by July, families felt more relief in their gas and energy bills. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Brandon Bell)
Top 3 WSU police leaders retire after investigation
The Washington State University police chief and his two top subordinates say they will retire following an internal investigation that concluded they mishandled a complaint and subsequent punitive action against an officer accused of having sexual relations while on duty. The command staff chose to retire to avoid further administrative action, including the possibility of their employment with the university being terminated. According to an investigation report acquired by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News through a public records request, the officer at the center of the investigation is Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Continue reading at The Associated Press.
