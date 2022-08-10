Updated Arrangements for the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition

MACAU, August 10 - The 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) was postponed due to the epidemic. In order to allow sufficient time for participants to prepare for the competition, the competition format will be adjusted to allow participants to record their own performance and submit the video for competition from September 28 to October 12 at 4pm. For detailed arrangements, please refer to the ‘Notes for Updates on the Competition Format’ (the Notes) released on the competition website (www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM).

In order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control measures of the SAR government, the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition has been postponed. In order to reserve enough time for the participants to prepare for the competition and reduce the impact of the epidemic, the Organiser, after referring to the music competition formats of other countries and regions, changed the format of this competition from the original ‘Performances Recorded by Organiser And Assessed Remotely by Judges’ to ‘Performances Recorded by Participants And Assessed Remotely by Judges’, so that the participants who have been practised for long time have the opportunity to showcase their skills and make progress through the comments of professional judges in the competition.

Due to the postponement of the competition and the update of the competition format, participants can choose to ‘continue to participate’ or ‘withdraw’. Participants who continue to participate must follow the requirements listed in the Notes to make a performance video, and submit the performance video and ‘Competition Video Submission Declaration’ in the designated manner from September 28 to October 12 at 4:00pm. The Submission will be considered as a successful submission only after receiving a reply from the organiser. Please note that video submitted after the deadline is not accepted. Participants who choose to withdraw from the competition can apply by email on or before 4:00pm on August 24. For details, please refer to the relevant terms and conditions in the Notes. Special Prize Competition will be re-arranged according to the situation. The relevant information will be announced separately.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation. For the latest information about the Competition, please visit the Macao Young Musicians Competition’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. For enquiries, please email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo or contact through tel. no. 8399 6601 or 8399 6609 during office hours.