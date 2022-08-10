Remember VHS and Betamax: Graded VHS tapes in sealed boxes tantalize collectors in upcoming ComicConnect auction
VHS & Betamax auction on ComicConnect.com will feature rare tapes that may sell for thousands-August 29-September 19
Videotapes were manufactured by the tens of thousands. Everyone watched them, making sealed tapes rare, especially sealed copies of early prints of cult hits or genre movies before they became big.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in the 1980s, “seeing a movie” took on a whole new meaning: Instead of going to a theater, it became a night on the couch with a bowl of popcorn. The home video revolution began an era of eagerly awaited new releases and Friday nights at the local video store.
Flash forward some 40 years, and those Betamax and VHS tapes are garnering a lot of attention and excitement in the collectibles market. But not just any tapes.
Following the explosion in popularity of traditional collectibles like comics and newer graded collectibles like videogames, graded and sealed videotapes are ready for their closeup in an upcoming ComicConnect auction.
“Videotapes were manufactured by the tens of thousands,” says Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. “Everyone watched them, making sealed tapes rare, especially sealed copies of early prints of cult hits or genre movies before they became big.”
The value of VHS or Betamax tapes comes from them still being sealed, the specific print, the quality – or grade – of the box and the seal itself. Case in point: In June, a 1984 sealed and graded VHS copy of “Star Wars” sold for $34,500 at a ComicConnect auction. A first print of “Terminator” in VHS went for $32,500 in February.
The upcoming August-September ComicConnect Event Auction 51 is slated to include over 50 graded tapes, including a high-grade (9/9) 1984 copy of “Star Wars” and a 1986 first print Betamax of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”
ComicConnect's first-ever Signature Line tapes include a high-grade (9/9) 1997 copy of “Scream” with Drew Barrymore in the rare blue box edition, signed by Roger L. Jackson, the killer Ghostface, asking "What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?"
Event Auction 51 also features graded copies of ’80s classics including “E.T.,” “Gremlins,” “The Princess Bride” and “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”; promo screener copies of cult hits “Pulp Fiction” and “Scream 2”; and Signature Line copies of horror classics “Halloween” and “Jeepers Creepers.”
“It’s a thrill to own an untouched, certified video tape,” says Zurzolo. “When you hold one it takes you right back to that first time you watched your favorite movie.
“I’m proud to add graded VHS and Betamax to our auction lineup. We’re offering cool pop culture pieces with a tremendous investment upside.”
www.ComicConnect.com The auction runs from August 29-September 19.
