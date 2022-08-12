Unity Vibration Kombucha Earns BeVeg Vegan Certification
Unity Vibration Kombucha has successfully certified all kombucha products to the BeVeg, the world's only accredited and audited Vegan certification program.
We at Unity Vibration are proud to hand-craft a quality Vegan certified Kombucha for the world.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Vibration Kombucha has successfully certified all kombucha products to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard, a global public health and safety standard for Vegan label claims through third party audits to independently certify the products are truly Vegan, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.
— Rachel Kanaan, co-founder of Unity Vibration Kombucha.
Unity Kombucha was the first kombucha company to release a hard kombucha nationally in 2011 and currently sells their award-winning kombucha products in 22 states and growing. All kombucha products are made with only whole, organic fruit, roots, michigan-grown hops, and the highest quality Vegan ingredients. All beverages are raw and living with active viable probiotics and infused at 528 hz vibrational frequency. “Unity Kombucha is the most 'craft' and best tasting kombucha offered on the market today,” says Tarek Kanaan, co-founder of Unity Vibration Kombucha.
"We at Unity Vibration are proud to hand-craft a quality Vegan certified Kombucha for the world. Consumers can raise their vibration and glasses with Unity, knowing with confidence the ingredients and process are fully Vegan, high vibe, audited and certified,” says Rachel Kanaan, co-founder of Unity Vibration Kombucha.
To earn Vegan certification, Unity Vibration had to complete a five-step process, verifying that all Unity Kombucha products do not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; they come from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the products are considered cruelty-free. Unity Vibration and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg Vegan trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.
“With the BeVeg Vegan symbol on Unity Vibration, consumers can rest assured that the product is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit,” said Carissa Kranz, Esq. founder and CEO of BeVeg.
The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others. Learn more about Unity Vibration http://www.uvkbeer.com and Vegan product certification with BeVeg.
About Unity Vibration:
At Unity Vibration Kombucha http://www.uvkbeer.com , we produce the best tasting and highest quality Kombucha Beer and Tea in the world. We transform the way people think about Kombucha, while always staying true to its Authenticity, and innovate to improve the lives of beverage consumers, our employees, our community and the planet.
About BeVeg International
BeVeg International is the world’s leading Vegan certification company. BeVeg is ISO accredited and recognized by the world accreditation forum for its internationally accredited Vegan standard. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that develops and publishes international standards. BeVeg is accredited under ISO 17065 as a published Vegan standard for Vegan conformity assessment in accordance with ISO 17067. BeVeg is a global Vegan network that brings legal credibility to Vegan claims, which inherently raises the standard of consumer transparency, bringing integrity to a process that was once (before BeVeg) legally deficient.
