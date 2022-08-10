LEGENDARY VENTURES EXPANDS ADVISORY BOARD WITH NEW APPOINTMENT

Global Venture Capital Firm Taps Former Presidential Candidate

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Ventures (“Legendary”) today announced the expansion of its advisory team with the addition of former presidential and mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, to help deliver strategic value across the firm’s portfolio of consumer retail technology investments. “We are extremely excited to have Andrew join our team to support our portfolio companies,” said Jayson Kim, General Partner, Legendary Ventures. Additionally, “We look forward to working with Andrew, with his expansive business expertise and network to add strategic value across our portfolio companies,” said Khai Nguyen, Executive Partner, Legendary Ventures.

About Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is an established businessman, entrepreneur, attorney, author and political innovator. Presently, Andrew serves as a co-chair of the Forward Party. Prior to founding the Forward Party, Andrew was one of the most dynamic candidates in the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary. Andrew was the former CEO of Manhattan Prep and is the founder of several prominent nonprofits, including Venture for America, a nonprofit with a mission to create economic opportunity through entrepreneurship, and Humanity Forward, a nonprofit that advances evidence-based bipartisan policies to decentralize economic opportunity, strengthen American competitiveness, and tackle global catastrophic risks. Andrew also serves as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship. Andrew is also a graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit https://legendary.vc.