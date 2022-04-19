Legendary Ventures Expands Advisory Team with New Appointments

Global Venture Capital Firm Taps Dynamic Media Brand

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Ventures (“Legendary”) today announced the expansion of its advisory team with the addition of Andrew Fung and David Fung, also known as The Fung Brothers®, to drive strategic value across the firm’s portfolio of consumer retail technology investments. “We are extremely excited to have Andrew and David join our team to support our investments,” said Jayson Kim, General Partner, Legendary Ventures. Additionally, “We look forward to working with them to add strategic value with their branded consumer experience across our portfolio companies,” said Khai Nguyen, Executive Partner, Legendary Ventures.

The Fung Brothers are a global media brand founded by Andrew Fung and David Fung, who are considered one of the most prominent and well-known Asian American influencers in the broader media space for the next generation of consumers. The Fung Brothers are best known for their traditional and non-traditional cross-category media channels, including collaborations with cultural icons such as NBA player Jeremy Lin, and a 30 country, 13-episode television show on the A&E, FYI Network called "Broke Bites: What the Fung?!" discussing all things lifestyle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, CNN, Vice, VH1, HuffPost, NPR, LA Weekly, and ESPN.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Legendary Ventures to drive the next generation of consumer retail technology (“CRT”) companies across the world,” said David Fung. Additionally, “We look forward to working with some of the brightest up-and-coming founders in the venture space,” said Andrew Fung.

About Fung Brothers Ventures

Fung Brothers Ventures is a venture capital group that works with the next-generation of founders in the consumer media space. For more information about their brand, visit https://fungbrothers.com.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit https://legendary.vc.