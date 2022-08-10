Brentwood Bank Celebrates Milestone Centennial Anniversary and the Next Century to Come
Brentwood Bank, a leader of community banking in the Greater Pittsburgh area, is proud to announce its 100 Year Anniversary Celebration.
Brentwood Bank’s extraordinary story has spanned across 100 years and has instilled a sense of trust and support within Pittsburgh’s communities and businesses alike.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank, a leader of community banking in the Greater Pittsburgh area, is proud to announce its 100 Year Anniversary Celebration. Officially chartered in August 1922, the Bank will use this incredible milestone to reflect on its rich history of supporting the surrounding community while also looking forward to the next hundred years of serving the financial needs of their valued customers.
“Brentwood Bank’s extraordinary story has spanned across 100 years and has instilled a sense of trust and support within Pittsburgh’s communities and businesses alike,” said Thomas Bailey, President & CEO of Brentwood Bank. “While we are extremely proud of this milestone and our commitment to the bank’s mission, we are excited about the future and our plans to introduce new products and services to help our customers meet their financial goals. We are confident that by prioritizing a seamless customer experience and building strong, lasting relationships with customers, we will continue to grow our reach throughout the greater Pittsburgh market.
Founded in 1922 following the end of World War I, Brentwood Bank —originally named Tunnel Building and Loan— began with just one employee who would meet steel mill workers as they got off the streetcar to deposit their hard-earned paycheck. Today, Brentwood Bank is a thriving community bank with a hundred employees and thousands of personal and business customers.
As we look to the future, Brentwood Bank’s mission remains the same -- to build lasting relationships by making it easy to do business at the bank, and consistently delivering an exceptional service experience. This includes the expansion of products and services in the commercial banking, lending, and small business banking channels. Continued efforts to build working relationships allows them to collaborate with their customers to achieve their desired financial goals. By utilizing a strong and unique consultative approach, Brentwood Bank strives to deliver the solutions customers need.
With branches in Bethel Park, Brentwood, South Fayette, and South Park, Brentwood Bank will be continuing to invest in the incredible communities they serve. The Bank’s 2019 branch expansion in the Bridgewater, Beaver County area has allowed them to commit to supporting an entirely new community and their banking needs. The Bank continues to work with local municipalities to finance community assets. Some of their notable, past community projects include the Brentwood Library, South Baldwin Fire Hall, and Bethel Community Center. This vision also includes continuing to build relationships with local organizations that deliver programs in underserved communities in the greater Pittsburgh region.
Brentwood Bank has been recognized by the PACB as an IMPACT award winner each year awards have been issued since 2012. The Bank has been recognized for its commitment to making a difference in their communities and beyond. Volunteer work by Bank employees during the annual Brentwood 4th of July Parade and Bridgeville Days have given them the platform to continue giving back through community service during important community events.
Brentwood Bank’s values align with the communities they serve and understand the importance of supporting local businesses and beyond. For the next hundred years, Brentwood Bank is thrilled to continue to transform the communities in the Greater Pittsburgh area and to provide solid support to their clients through the thoughtful expansion of products, services, and banking technology.
To learn more, please visit https://celebrate100.brentwoodbank.com/
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood Bank is not just a bank. We’re a community bank. That means our bottom line is helping the place we call home be a little better each day. We do this by taking a genuine interest in each and every customer, whether it’s a person, business, not-for-profit organization or municipality. We offer a full range of financial products and services and are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and our communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
