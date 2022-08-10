Three State Highways to Close for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

08/10/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wismer Road/Carversville Road will be closed and detoured between Stump Road and Dark Hollow Road in Plumstead and Bedminster townships. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Stump Road, Route 413 (Durham Road) and Dark Hollow Road;

Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Geigel Hill Road will be closed and detoured between Cafferty Road and Rock Ridge Road in Tinicum Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Cafferty Road and Rock Ridge Road; and

Wednesday, August 17, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured between Perkasie Road and Route 113 (Souderton Road) in Hilltown Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Perkasie Road, Moyer Road and Route 113 (Souderton Road).

Local access will be maintained up to the work zones. Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour routes.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

